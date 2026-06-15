Andhra rewards academic excellence with free residential education

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost for minority welfare, the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board has rolled out a special residential education programme worth Rs 6 crore, aimed at supporting meritorious Muslim students from economically weaker families.

At a ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday, certificates of admission were distributed to 250 students selected through the Taalim-e-Hunar talent test.

Minority Welfare, Law, Waqf and Urdu Academy Minister NMD Farooq said the initiative would ensure that deserving students, particularly girls, are not forced to drop out due to poverty. He noted that 41% of the selected candidates are girls, surpassing the 33% reservation, and described this as a positive social change.

He added that the Waqf Board is using its own resources - nearly Rs 5 crore - to fund higher education opportunities, while also safeguarding and commercially developing valuable Waqf properties to generate income.

Waqf Board Chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz said that out of 7,400 applicants, 6,605 students were screened, with 250 meritorious candidates chosen for free residential education in reputed institutions, including corporate campuses offering IIT and medical coaching.