Andhra recruitment row escalates as Jagan demands CBI inquiry into DSC 2025 and APPSC Group I

“In the sports quota, the government has issued two GOs exempting the job aspirants from writing the DSC exam. After the favoured people were taken in, the gates were closed by issuing two more GOs negating the earlier ones. In the process, 372 people got jobs and the government has put up a meek defence by stating that as we have given a job to PV Sindhu, the same norms apply to others in sports quota,” he said.