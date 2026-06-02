Andhra Pradesh’s speed and vision place it on the global investment map, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh’s rapid development, investor-friendly policies, and visionary leadership have positioned the state prominently on the global investment map.

Participating in a fireside chat titled “Future Readying India - The Andhra Experience” during the conference, held under the theme “New Frontiers of Growth,” organised by Bank of America in Mumbai on Monday, Lokesh outlined the key factors behind Andhra Pradesh’s growth trajectory and investment success. The session was moderated by Vikram Sahu, Country Executive and CEO of Bank of America India.