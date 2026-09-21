Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP demands CBI probe into Mega DSC sports quota recruitments, seeks Nara Lokesh's resignation



The party said persons linked to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) entered the SAAP premises posing as teachers and attacked YSRCP activists and student-wing leaders with sticks, leaving several injured. YSRCP charged that police failed to prevent the clashes and instead used force against its workers.

Police also stopped YSRCP leaders travelling to Vijayawada from different districts. Former Minister Ambati Rambabu, Vanama Bala Vajrababu, Ambati Muralikrishna, Noori Fatima and others were intercepted near Kaza Toll Plaza and taken to Pedakakani Police Station. Jakkampudi Raja, Perni Krishna Murthy, Nagarjuna Yadav, and others were detained at Krishnalanka Police Station after participating in the DSC protest.