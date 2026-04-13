Andhra Pradesh unveils plan for quantum test beds in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Quantum Day, Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a hub for India’s quantum technology revolution with the launch of two state-of-the-art quantum computer test beds under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the facilities on April 14 at SRM University, Amaravati, and virtually at Medha Towers, Gannavaram. These Quantum Reference Facilities make Andhra Pradesh the first state in India to host a dedicated quantum test and certification ecosystem.

Developed entirely with indigenous technology, the test beds will enable rigorous testing and certification of quantum computing hardware. The 1Q test bed, set up by Qubitech at Medha Towers, and the 1S test bed at SRM University using superconducting technology, will operate at temperatures close to -273°C.

The open-access facility at SRM University will support researchers, students, startups, and companies working on quantum technologies, offering a platform for experimentation and validation. Leading institutions, including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, have provided technical support.

The inauguration will be attended by representatives of the National Quantum Mission, IIT professors, scientists, startup founders, and research scholars. More than 150,000 students across the state will join virtually. This initiative firmly places Amaravati on the global map as an emerging hub for quantum innovation and advanced research.

Joint Collector reviews arrangements at SRM

India’s first Quantum Reference Centre will be inaugurated on April 14 at SRM University, Amaravati, marking a milestone in the nation’s scientific and technological progress.

The event, organised under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, will be attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as chief guest.

The inauguration will take place at the Vikram Sarabhai Block of SRM University, where a Quantum Hardware Test Bed will be formally launched. Officials said the centre will strengthen quantum research capabilities and provide a platform for advanced experimentation. The programme is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, Guntur Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivastava inspected the arrangements on Sunday. He reviewed facilities at the Vikram Sarabhai Block and the university auditorium, where a public meeting will follow the inauguration.

The Joint Collector directed district officials and university authorities to coordinate closely to ensure smooth conduct of the event. University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satish Kumar, Registrar Professor Vinayak, and senior district officials, including Tenali in-charge Sub-Collector Lakshmi Kumari and RDO K. Srinivasa Rao, participated in the inspection.

Officials emphasised that the centre will place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of quantum research in India.