TTD announces ₹118.89 crore funding for Andhra Pradesh schools, FY 2026-27

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allocated Rs.118.89 crore for the comprehensive development of its educational institutions for the financial year 2026-27.



The funds will focus on introducing modern technology, enhancing students' capabilities and providing skill development training, according to am official release.



In previous years, excluding salaries, the funds allocated for development works in the TTD Education Department in 2025-26 were Rs. 13.08 crore, Rs. 25.99 crore in 2024-25, Rs. 33.08 crore in 2023-24, Rs. 39.04 crore in 2022-23, and Rs. 24.37 crore in 2021-22.