Andhra Pradesh tops India in micro irrigation

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top-performing State in the country in the implementation of the Micro Irrigation Project during the financial year 2025-26, achieving significant coverage and benefiting over one lakh farmers.

According to official data, a total area of 1,26,057 hectares has been brought under micro irrigation, benefiting 1,08,143 farmers across the state. Of this, Drip Irrigation accounts for a major share, covering 1,07,472 hectares and supporting 92,505 farmers, while Sprinkler Irrigation has been implemented in 18,585 hectares, benefiting 15,638 farmers.

With this achievement, Andhra Pradesh has secured the first position at the national level in terms of area covered under micro irrigation for the year 2025-26. On the financial front, the project has recorded a total outlay of Rs 1,232.86 crore, including a subsidy component of Rs 1,030.42 crore and a farmer contribution of Rs 202.44 crore. The initiative continues to play a crucial role in promoting water-use efficiency and sustainable agricultural practices in the state. The scheme covers a wide range of crops including tomato, oil palm, chilli, mango, sweet orange, banana, coconut, pomegranate, onion, groundnut, maize, cotton, and pulses, reflecting its broad applicability across diverse farming systems.

In terms of subsidies, the Government of India provides 55% subsidy for small and marginal farmers and 45% for others, while the State Government extends additional support. Notably, the State offers up to 90% subsidy, with special provisions such as 100% subsidy for SC and ST farmers.

Farmers in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts receive enhanced benefits, while medium and other category farmers in different regions are supported with varying subsidy levels ranging from 50% to 70%.

Speaking to TNIE , Director of Horticulture Srinivas stated that the state is aiming to further expand micro irrigation coverage in the coming year, particularly in the Rayalaseema region. “We are planning to bring an additional 2.5 lakh acres under micro irrigation across 10 districts, including Markapur and Prakasam, next year,” he said. At present, nearly 6 lakh acres are already under coverage.

He also highlighted a significant rise in horticulture exports. Banana exports increased from 1 lakh metric tonnes last year to 1.30 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26, reflecting growing global demand. Emphasising diversification, Srinivas noted that new high-demand crops covering about 40% of the area will be introduced to better support farmers. This move is expected to improve income levels and ensure better market opportunities for cultivators across the State.

The Micro Irrigation Project has been instrumental in improving crop productivity, conserving water resources, and enhancing farmers’ incomes, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in agricultural innovation, he added.

This story has been written by Y Brahmaji.