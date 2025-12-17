Andhra Pradesh to set up Aviation, Aerospace and Defence EduCity at Bhogapuram

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh will host the country’s first integrated Aviation, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Education City at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, near the upcoming ASR (Bhogapuram) International Airport. The project, to be developed as the GMR-MANSAS Aviation EduCity, aims to address the growing domestic and global demand for skilled aviation professionals.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged between MANSAS Trust Chairperson Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and GMR Airports Chairperson GBS Raju at a ceremony held on Tuesday, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

Spread over about 136 acres, the EduCity will offer education and training in aviation, aerospace and defence sectors and seek to position India as a major supplier of trained aviation manpower.