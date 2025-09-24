Andhra Pradesh to lead with 'One Class - One Teacher' policy in 9,600 schools

During the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, September 23, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that Andhra Pradesh’s coalition government has implemented the ‘One Class - One Teacher’ policy in 9,600 primary schools, a scale unmatched by any other state in India. “No other state in the country has achieved this scale,” he stated, noting that the initiative expanded from 1,200 schools under the previous regime’s GO 117 to 9,600 primary schools, reported The New Indian Express.

Focus on foundational literacy and numeracy

Responding to MLC Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao, Minister Lokesh outlined the government’s efforts to enhance public school education. The coalition is prioritising Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), aiming to motivate teachers and improve student learning outcomes.

Appointment of scholar and textbook reforms

To instill moral values in students, the government appointed renowned scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao as an advisor. Lokesh praised Rao’s selfless contribution, stating, “His contribution is remarkable, and I commend him for his selfless service,” as Rao designed high-quality textbooks without accepting any remuneration, not even a phone or a water bottle. These textbooks are now being printed and distributed to students.

Addressing private school concerns

On the issue of private school fee regulation, Lokesh noted that the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Act of 2019 is under judicial review. He also addressed allegations of private schools segregating SC and BC students, stating, “As per my information, no such discrimination is happening, but we will act decisively if evidence is provided,” urging Council members to provide details for strict action.

Talliki Vandanam Scheme to benefit millions

Minister Lokesh announced that the Talliki Vandanam scheme has provided financial assistance to 66,57,508 students. Responding to queries from MLCs Yallareddigari Shivareddy, Rajagolla Ramesh Yadav, and Bommi Israel, he clarified that the scheme follows the same eligibility criteria as the previous YSRCP government’s program. Refuting claims referring to it as ‘Amma Vodi’, Lokesh emphasized the correct name, Talliki Vandanam, and urged verification of beneficiary numbers due to conflicting figures cited by YSRCP members.