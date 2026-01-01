Andhra Pradesh to introduce ‘No Bag Day’ every Saturday in government schools

VIJAYAWADA: With a slew of reforms, the education department witnessed several progressive achievements in 2025.

The government formally announced that students in government schools would observe a No Bag Day every Saturday to promote co-curricular and enrichment activities, including sports, visual and performing arts, and life-skills based learning practices, as part of broader reforms to reduce academic stress.

Unified School Education Digital App approved to replace approximately 45 disparate teacher-facing applications, with the objective of reducing administrative burden on teachers and improving real-time classroom/parent engagement data flows via a single interface.

The State unveiled a cream and olive-green uniform for all government school students, deliberately emphasising a neutral, non-political, and non-party colour scheme to reinforce inclusive identity.