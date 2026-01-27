Andhra Pradesh to introduce financial education for class 6 students

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to introduce financial education at the school level starting from Class 6, focusing on money management, savings, responsible spending, and basic financial planning. The initiative will be implemented under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, with the state entering into strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions, including Zerodha, to design age-appropriate and practical learning modules for students.

According to a report in Metro India, the curriculum will cover fundamental concepts such as budgeting, saving habits, digital payments, banking systems, investment basics, fraud awareness, insurance, taxation awareness, and responsible use of credit. The modules will be integrated into regular school learning through interactive lessons, activity-based exercises, real-life simulations, games and practical examples rather than conventional textbook-driven teaching.

Special emphasis will be placed on money management skills, teaching students how to plan expenses, differentiate between needs and wants, set savings goals and understand the long-term value of disciplined spending.

The state government will tie up with reputed financial firms, including Zerodha, to provide technical expertise, digital learning content, and teacher support. These firms will assist in developing simplified financial concepts suitable for school students and aligned with national education goals.

The curriculum will also include lessons on digital financial safety, cyber fraud prevention, UPI usage, online banking risks, and financial consumer rights.