Andhra Pradesh is stepping up efforts to improve the accuracy and reliability of data submitted by higher education institutions for the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), with the state council organising workshops and awareness programmes for institutional nodal officers.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has been conducting workshops to familiarise university and college representatives with AISHE reporting procedures, data verification and submission requirements, as per BW Education. The initiative aims to address inconsistencies in institutional data and strengthen reporting across the state's higher education sector.

At a state-level workshop held in Vijayawada in October, APSCHE Chairman Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar stressed that inaccurate or inconsistent data could affect institutional assessments and the calculation of the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). He urged university coordinators to ensure consistency in information submitted to AISHE, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

State AISHE nodal officer Prof K Ratna Sheela Mani outlined the survey's objectives and the responsibilities of university nodal officers, emphasising that information must be cross-checked against institutional records before submission.

The workshops also cover technical aspects of data entry, validation, documentation and online submission. Officials have highlighted the importance of complete and timely reporting to support evidence-based policymaking, academic planning and institutional development.

APSCHE has also been conducting regional awareness programmes in coordination with the Union Ministry of Education to encourage institutions to submit comprehensive and verified information for the survey.