Andhra Pradesh SSC results 2026 declared; students can check scores online and via SMS



The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026 on April 30 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in , or the dedicated results portal.

The SSC examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1, with around 6.5 lakh students appearing this year.