Andhra Pradesh SSC results 2026 declared; students can check scores online and via SMS

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Class 10 (SSC) results for 2026 on April 30 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their results through the official website, , or the dedicated results portal.
The SSC examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 1, with around 6.5 lakh students appearing this year.
How to check AP SSC results 2026
Visit the official website: or
Click on “AP SSC Results 2026” or “SSC Public Examinations 2026 – Individual Results”
Select “Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026”
Enter your hall ticket number or roll number
Complete the CAPTCHA and submit
View your result with subject-wise marks and pass status
Download or take a screenshot for future reference
Alternative methods
Access results via SMS by typing: APSSC [space] Roll Number and sending it to 56263 or 56767
As per the evaluation criteria, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the examination. There is no official update on grace marks for 2026 so far. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking within the notified window, though only theory papers are eligible for review.