Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to digitise Midday Meal Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has taken a significant step to further enhance the effective implementation of the ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme’ in government schools.

The department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Innovation Corps (IIC), under the aegis of Chicago University Trust (India).

The meeting was held on Thursday at the office of the Secretary (Human Resource Development) Kona Shashidhar in Vijayawada.