Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to boost women entrepreneurship through Araku coffee outlets

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards women’s empowerment in AP, the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Native Araku Coffee Private Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement was formalised under the leadership of Mission Director Smt. Vakati Karuna, The MoU aims to provide employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for urban women, members of SHGs, economically disadvantaged women, and aspiring women entrepreneurs.