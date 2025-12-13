Andhra Pradesh signs 6 major MoUs with EESL to adopt new energy efficiency tech

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection by fully supporting the Union Government’s national climate-action initiatives.
The government is intensifying efforts in energy efficiency and renewable energy through time-bound programmes aligned with the Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), including the Energy Conservation Building Code, Perform–Achieve–Trade (PAT) scheme, Standards & Labelling programme, and demand-side management measures. AP continues to be regarded as one of India’s leading states in energy efficiency.
Strengthening its roadmap, the State had signed six major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power.
Three MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal, while three more were finalized during the CII Partnership Global Summit.
These agreements aim to accelerate the adoption of advanced energy-efficiency and conservation technologies across sectors such as PMAY housing, tourism, urban development, MSMEs, Anganwadis, and the ‘Urjaveer’ initiative.
AP State Energy Conservation Mission Chief Secretary K Vijayanand highlighted the State’s eight National Energy Conservation Awards over the past decade, achieved through programme implementation.
Ahead of National Energy Conservation Week (December 14-20), he directed DISCOM CMDs, NREDCAP, and Collectors to coordinate with SECM and the State Designated Agency for widespread public participation. Vijayanand stressed adopting technologies to support 24x7 quality power and India’s 2070 Net Zero goals.