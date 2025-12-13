Andhra Pradesh signs 6 major MoUs with EESL to adopt new energy efficiency tech

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection by fully supporting the Union Government’s national climate-action initiatives.

The government is intensifying efforts in energy efficiency and renewable energy through time-bound programmes aligned with the Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), including the Energy Conservation Building Code, Perform–Achieve–Trade (PAT) scheme, Standards & Labelling programme, and demand-side management measures. AP continues to be regarded as one of India’s leading states in energy efficiency.