Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Update: Heavy rain alert in North coastal districts; closure decision awaited

Amaravati: Students and parents in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are closely watching for school holiday announcements as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong surface winds across Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next few days, i.e., September 23 and 24.
According to the latest IMD warning, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on September 22, followed by extremely heavy rainfall on September 23 and 24. Strong surface winds are also expected during this period.
The weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwestwards and approach the North Andhra Pradesh–South Odisha coast. The IMD's coastal bulletin said the system was likely to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 and the early hours of September 24.
The weather alert is particularly relevant for districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) and Parvathipuram Manyam.
The IMD's city forecast for Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram also indicates very heavy rainfall and strong surface winds on September 22–24.
However, there is no statewide school holiday announcement at present. School closures are being decided at the district level based on local weather conditions and safety requirements.
With extremely heavy rainfall forecast for September 23 and 24, further district-wise school closure announcements are possible, particularly in areas expected to experience intense rainfall and strong winds. However, the final decision rests with the concerned district authorities.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has also advised people to remain alert as the weather system approaches the coast, with squally winds expected along coastal areas.
Students and parents should therefore check official district administration or school notifications before leaving home, especially in the affected North Coastal Andhra districts.