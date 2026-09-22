Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Update: Heavy rain alert in North coastal districts; closure decision awaited

Amaravati: Students and parents in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are closely watching for school holiday announcements as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and strong surface winds across Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next few days, i.e., September 23 and 24.

According to the latest IMD warning, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on September 22, followed by extremely heavy rainfall on September 23 and 24. Strong surface winds are also expected during this period.

The weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwestwards and approach the North Andhra Pradesh–South Odisha coast. The IMD's coastal bulletin said the system was likely to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 and the early hours of September 24.