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Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 28, 2026 Due to Cyclone Arnab: District-wise list of closures

District authorities in several parts of Andhra Pradesh have declared school holidays for October 28, 2026, due to Cyclone Arnab. Check the district-wise list, the latest cyclone forecast and safety precautions for students.
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday 28 October 2026
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday 28 October 2026Representative image of Arnab Cyclone and School Holiday
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Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Arnab, which is approaching the state's coast.

District Collectors and District Educational Officers have announced holidays in several coastal and adjoining districts following warnings of heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible waterlogging.

The closures are intended to ensure the safety of students and teachers as the cyclone moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Andhra Pradesh school holiday on October 28: District-wise list

According to district-level holiday announcements, schools will remain closed on October 28 in the following districts:

  1. Polavaram

  2. Anakapalli

  3. Srikakulam

  4. Eluru

  5. East Godavari

  6. Kakinada

  7. Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema

  8. Krishna

  9. Vizianagaram

  10. NTR

  11. Visakhapatnam

  12. Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR)

In Anakapalli, authorities have announced a three-day school holiday from October 27 to 29. Several other districts have declared holidays for October 27 and 28.

Students and parents should follow instructions issued by their respective district administrations and schools, as the duration and coverage of closures may differ.

Cyclone Arnab: What has IMD forecast?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.

The IMD has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, during landfall.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, raising concerns about flooding, waterlogging and disruption to normal activities.

Precautions for students and parents

With adverse weather conditions expected, students and parents should take the following precautions:

  • Stay indoors during heavy rainfall and strong winds.

  • Avoid travelling through flooded roads and low-lying areas.

  • Keep away from electric poles, fallen wires, trees and damaged structures.

  • Follow instructions issued by district authorities and disaster management officials.

  • Keep mobile phones charged and emergency contact numbers accessible.

  • Avoid visiting beaches, rivers, canals and other water bodies during the cyclone.

Parents should also avoid sending children to school unless they have received clear instructions from the school authorities.

How can students utilise the rain holidays?

While safety must remain the priority, students can use the time indoors for light academic activities.

They can revise previously covered lessons, organise their notes, read books or practise a few questions from subjects they find difficult.

Class 10 and Class 12 students preparing for board examinations may use the break to review important concepts without putting additional pressure on themselves.

However, students should not be expected to continue studying during power outages, evacuation or other emergency situations.

The holiday has been declared primarily as a safety measure, and students and parents should continue monitoring official weather alerts and district administration announcements.

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