Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 28, 2026 Due to Cyclone Arnab: District-wise list of closures

Schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Arnab, which is approaching the state's coast.

District Collectors and District Educational Officers have announced holidays in several coastal and adjoining districts following warnings of heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible waterlogging.

The closures are intended to ensure the safety of students and teachers as the cyclone moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast.