From Kuppam pilot to 7.1 million screenings, Andhra scales up public health mission

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar on Monday said that the partnership between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Government of Andhra Pradesh marks a major milestone in the state's efforts to build a comprehensive and inclusive public healthcare system.

Speaking about the collaboration centred on the Sanjeevini Project, Dinakar said the initiative aims to provide quality health services to the state's entire population of nearly 53 million. He noted that the project aligns with the state's broader Swarnandhra 2047 vision, which seeks to transform Andhra Pradesh into a model state in health, well-being, and overall prosperity.

Dinakar said the Sanjeevini Project was first piloted in the Kuppam Assembly constituency, where nearly 2.9 lakh residents underwent health screenings. Following the success of the pilot phase, the programme has been scaled up across the state, with approximately 7.1 million people screened to date.

Highlighting the initiative's technological backbone, he said the project's infrastructure was further strengthened during the pandemic through the development of a robust digital platform. The platform enables authorities to effectively monitor, track and analyse key public health indicators, ensuring timely intervention and improved service delivery.

"The partnership between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Government of Andhra Pradesh marks a significant milestone in the state's journey toward comprehensive public healthcare," Dinakar said.

He added, "This collaboration, focused on the Sanjeevini Project, aims to deliver high-quality health services to nearly 53 million people in the state. It forms a key part of our Swarnandhra 2047 vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a model of health, well-being and prosperity."

Referring to the origins of the collaboration, Dinakar said the renewed cooperation builds on a long-standing association between Bill Gates and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He recalled that their engagement dates back to Naidu's earlier tenure, including Gates's visit to Hyderabad and the subsequent establishment of Microsoft operations in the region.

"Both leaders have expressed satisfaction over the renewed partnership and view it as a crucial step towards achieving the goal of a "Healthy Andhra Pradesh", Dinakar added.