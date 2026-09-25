Andhra Pradesh revises Class 1, 2 textbooks to remove gender stereotypes

Andhra Pradesh has revised its Class 1 and 2 school textbooks to change how household work is represented, with men and women now shown sharing domestic responsibilities, Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh said.

Speaking at a Public Affairs Forum of India event in Delhi on Thursday, Lokesh said the earlier textbooks showed household chores as being performed entirely by women. The revised books show 50 per cent of the household chores being performed by men and 50 per cent by women, he said.

“Textbooks for Classes 1 and 2 earlier depicted household chores as being performed entirely by women. The state has changed this approach so that 50 per cent of the household chores shown are performed by men and 50 per cent by women,” Lokesh said.

He said the change was intended to prevent gender stereotypes from being reinforced among children from an early age.

The textbook revision is part of a wider set of school education changes outlined by Lokesh, including practical learning, technology use and curriculum reviews.