Andhra Pradesh pushes tech, values and industry-linked learning in education reforms

Andhra Pradesh is looking to combine technology, industry-linked learning and value education as it works to strengthen its education system, Education Minister Nara Lokesh said on Sunday.
Speaking at the Bharateeyam programme organised by the School Education Department at Thimmapuram in Kakinada Rural, Lokesh said the state could emerge as a model for education if its ongoing reforms were accompanied by ethical and social values.
Lokesh said students needed exposure to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, but education should also help them develop discipline, social responsibility and respect for others.
Government schools see higher enrolment
The minister said around 1.10 lakh students had moved from private to government schools during the current academic year. Government junior colleges also recorded an increase of around 10,000 admissions, he said.
The state has been working to improve confidence in government schools through infrastructure upgrades, teacher recruitment and changes to classroom learning. Earlier this year, the government also introduced a star-rating system for government schools and asked officials to focus on enrolment, attendance and learning outcomes.
AI and value education
The government is developing value-based learning material with the involvement of spiritual speaker Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who serves as an adviser to the government on moral values.
Lokesh said technology should be integrated into education without losing the role of values and human development. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had also made a similar point at the state's Teachers' Day celebrations, saying emerging technologies could supplement teachers while schools would continue to play a role in developing creativity, leadership and values.
Industry linkages in higher education
The reforms also extend to higher education, with the government working with industry representatives to revise curricula and increase opportunities for internships and practical training.
Lokesh has said the objective is to make degree programmes more closely aligned with employment requirements. The government is also expanding infrastructure in higher education institutions, including student hostels and other facilities.
The government has also announced further teacher recruitment through three DSC exercises before 2029.