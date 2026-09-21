Andhra Pradesh pushes tech, values and industry-linked learning in education reforms

Andhra Pradesh is looking to combine technology, industry-linked learning and value education as it works to strengthen its education system, Education Minister Nara Lokesh said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Bharateeyam programme organised by the School Education Department at Thimmapuram in Kakinada Rural, Lokesh said the state could emerge as a model for education if its ongoing reforms were accompanied by ethical and social values.

Lokesh said students needed exposure to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, but education should also help them develop discipline, social responsibility and respect for others.