Andhra Pradesh pushes sustainable marine resource use through ABS workshop

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting the efforts being intensified and the need to ensure that coastal communities benefit directly from the sustainable use of marine biodiversity resources, the government conducted a one-day workshop for departments concerned on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly organised by the National Biodiversity Authority and the AP State Biodiversity Board, which focused on the implementation of the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism in the utilisation of marine biological resources. AP State Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar said, “The initiative is expected to open new avenues for economic growth in coastal regions while promoting biodiversity conservation. The State has emerged as a leader in ABS fund mobilisation, receiving Rs 97 crore out of Rs 145 crore disbursed nationwide so far.”