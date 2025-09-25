Andhra Pradesh plans new university in Chittoor, HRD minister confirms

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to expand its higher education infrastructure, with plans to establish a new university in Chittoor, Human Resource Development (HRD) and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced in the State Assembly on Wednesday, September 24.

Responding to a question from Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan Rao during the Question Hour, Lokesh explained that after the bifurcation of the combined Chittoor district, only two universities, Dravidian University in the government sector and Apollo University in the private sector, remain in the newly truncated district, as reported by The New Indian Express.

He clarified, “Though Dravidian University in the government sector is located in Chittoor, as it being a language-specific university, another university will be established in the district.”

The minister added that this initiative aligns with the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has directed that each district should have at least one government or private university to ensure access to higher education.

Highlighting the government’s broader focus on education, Lokesh also confirmed that plans are underway to establish a junior college in every mandal across the state. These steps are aimed at strengthening the educational ecosystem in Chittoor and providing students with greater opportunities for higher learning and professional development.