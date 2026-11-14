Andhra Pradesh partners with Vision Digital India to establish AI training centres in colleges

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Vision Digital India to establish artificial intelligence (AI) training centres in selected educational institutions across the State.

The agreement was signed by Vision Digital India chairman Harikrishna Maram in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The initiative is expected to provide practical AI training to thousands of young people, particularly in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and other parts of the State. Students from marginalised communities are among those the programme aims to reach.

Speaking about the initiative, Maram said the expansion of AI would create new opportunities despite the challenges associated with technological change. He expressed confidence that human intelligence would remain more powerful than artificial intelligence and said the training centres would help young people prepare for changes in the employment market.

The company has already signed agreements with several educational institutions in Vizianagaram, and the new partnership is expected to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh.

Vision Digital India works in AI, robotics, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 education. Its programmes include hands-on AI training through classroom equipment, AI trainer machines and Centres of Excellence in educational institutions. The company also promotes instruction in regional languages to widen access to emerging technology skills.

The agreement comes as Andhra Pradesh expands its plans to introduce AI education across schools, colleges and technical institutions. At the India AI Impact Summit in February, the State signed several agreements involving higher education and skill development.

These included a partnership with IBM India to explore training one lakh learners in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing over three to five years. The State also signed an agreement with Cabilo AI to strengthen AI and digital innovation capabilities across more than 50 higher education institutions, covering students, faculty development, AI-integrated curricula and innovation laboratories.

In another initiative, the government partnered with IIT Madras and Bodhan AI to introduce an AI tutor across government, aided and private schools.

The State has also been developing the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, including plans for a dedicated quantum and AI campus in partnership with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).