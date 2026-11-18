The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has constituted a committee to review examination systems across state universities, with a focus on question paper security, answer script valuation and discrepancies in declared results.

The panel has completed its preliminary discussions and is preparing to visit selected universities to examine their existing examination procedures. It is expected to submit its recommendations by January 2027, according to APSCHE officials.

The review will cover the entire examination process, beginning with question paper preparation and confidentiality, followed by the conduct of examinations, custody of answer scripts, valuation, revaluation and modifications made to results after their declaration.

The committee will also examine how universities select personnel for confidential examination duties, their qualifications, access to sensitive material and accountability. Both physical and digital security arrangements will come under scrutiny.

One of the panel's key objectives is to develop a common standard operating procedure (SOP) for state universities. The proposed framework is expected to specify the responsibilities of examination officials, access controls, mandatory verification procedures, record-keeping requirements and accountability at each stage.

The committee will also review examination software used by universities to check whether changes to marks and results are properly authorised and recorded. It will examine whether the systems maintain time-stamped audit trails that allow officials to identify who made a modification, when it was made and whether the change can be independently verified.

The proposed review is intended to establish consistent safeguards across universities while examining differences in their existing examination practices. The committee is expected to use its university visits to assess how institutions handle confidential question papers, answer scripts and result processing.

The examination review is part of APSCHE's wider exercise to assess administrative and academic practices in state universities. Separate committees have also been constituted to examine the utilisation of research grants and the service conditions of contract and guest faculty.