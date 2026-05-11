Andhra Pradesh nears universal middle school enrolment, but secondary dropouts remain a concern

This momentum is further reflected in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for upper-primary schooling, which climbed from 81.36% to 101.0%, signaling that the State has effectively achieved universal enrolment for the middle school years.

Analysts note, however, that the 2014-15 baseline should be viewed as a ‘post-bifurcation’ marker, as administrative realignments during that period created visible data anomalies across the region.