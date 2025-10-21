Andhra Pradesh medical colleges get 106 new PG seats

VIJAYAWADA: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 106 new PG seats for the Government Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Revealing this on Saturday, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav said of the total additional PG seats, old medical colleges have got 46, and the five new medical colleges have got 60.

The PG medical seats have been increased in Gynaecology, General Medicine and other specialities (Broad Speciality Courses).

There are a total of 1,763 Broad Speciality and 4 diploma course seats in the PG medical education of the government colleges in the State.