Andhra Pradesh medical colleges get 106 new PG seats

VIJAYAWADA: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 106 new PG seats for the Government Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
Revealing this on Saturday, Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav said of the total additional PG seats, old medical colleges have got 46, and the five new medical colleges have got 60.
The PG medical seats have been increased in Gynaecology, General Medicine and other specialities (Broad Speciality Courses).
There are a total of 1,763 Broad Speciality and 4 diploma course seats in the PG medical education of the government colleges in the State.
Satya Kumar Yadav, recently spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, and got 106 new PG medical seats for Andhra Pradesh.
Last year, the NDA government applied to the NMC seeking the sanction of additional seats in PG medical courses, and got the approval for 106, including 20 each in General Medicine and Gynaecology, and 26 in Pediatrics, 12 in Anaesthesia, 4 in Radiology, and the remaining in other courses.
This is the first time that the new medical colleges in the State have got PG seats, the Health Minister said.
13 new PG medical seats for SVIMS
The NMC has sanctioned 16 seats each for medical colleges in Nandyal and Rajamahendravaram, 12 each for colleges in Machilipatnam and Vizianagaram, and four for the college in Eluru.
When it comes to the old medical colleges, four new PG seats in Radiology sanctioned for Guntur Medical College, four each in Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics for Andhra Medical College, 15 for Anantapur, eight for Srikakulam, seven for Kadapa and four for Kurnool colleges.
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati has got 13 PG seats, the Health Minister added.