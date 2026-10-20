Andhra Pradesh makes AI training compulsory for 80,000 government school teachers

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has directed around 80,000 government school teachers handling Classes 6 to 8 to complete an online course on artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of October.
The directive sets out an AI Foundations and Literacy programme that combines the AI Samarth course with selected learning resources from Bodhan AI. Teachers must complete the prescribed modules and assessment, with their completion status recorded in the system.
The department has directed regional joint directors, district education officers and Samagra Shiksha officials to ensure that teachers meet the deadline. The proceedings describe the matter as “most urgent” and call for the target to be achieved by the end of the month.
What will teachers learn?
The course is intended to introduce teachers to the basic concepts of artificial intelligence and their use in school education. Its modules cover machine learning, data literacy, prompting techniques, privacy and security, and the ethical and responsible use of AI.
The selected Bodhan AI resources focus on practical classroom tasks, including lesson planning, preparing learning materials for students at different levels, diagnostic assessment, feedback and student support.
The programme also includes three live online hands-on training sessions. These will familiarise teachers with AI tools and their use in preparing lessons and assessments.
The department's stated aim is to help teachers use AI to support classroom preparation and student learning rather than treat the technology as a separate subject alone.
Who must complete the course?
The directive covers approximately 80,000 government school teachers teaching Classes 6 to 8 in Andhra Pradesh. It does not state that the same deadline applies to every teacher in the state.
Teachers have been instructed to access the AI Samarth course through the LEAP application. They must update the app, sign in using their registered credentials, select Governance, open Commissioner of School Education (CSE) and then select AI Samarth.
Simply opening the course or enrolling will not count as completion. Teachers must finish the required learning components and assessment, ensure that their status is updated in the system and obtain the completion certificate through the app.
How will the department monitor completion?
The school education department will monitor progress weekly during October at state, district and mandal levels. Officials will track enrolment, course access, completion of modules, assessment status and certificates.
Regional joint directors, district education officers and Samagra Shiksha officials have been instructed to oversee implementation and follow up with teachers who have not completed the programme.
The order sets October 31 as the target for completing the training. The department has not announced a separate examination or a change to teachers' service conditions as part of this directive.
Why is AI training being introduced for teachers?
AI tools can assist teachers with preparing lesson plans, generating questions, adapting materials to students' learning levels and providing feedback. Their use also raises concerns about inaccurate outputs, student privacy and the need for teachers to verify AI-generated information.
The course addresses these areas through modules on responsible AI use, data literacy and practical classroom applications. The training is part of a wider push to build AI literacy among educators as schools begin incorporating digital tools into teaching and assessment.