Andhra Pradesh makes AI training compulsory for 80,000 government school teachers

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has directed around 80,000 government school teachers handling Classes 6 to 8 to complete an online course on artificial intelligence (AI) by the end of October.

The directive sets out an AI Foundations and Literacy programme that combines the AI Samarth course with selected learning resources from Bodhan AI. Teachers must complete the prescribed modules and assessment, with their completion status recorded in the system.

The department has directed regional joint directors, district education officers and Samagra Shiksha officials to ensure that teachers meet the deadline. The proceedings describe the matter as “most urgent” and call for the target to be achieved by the end of the month.