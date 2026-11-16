Andhra Pradesh launches Vidya Vahini portal with free, credit-based AI and quantum courses

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has launched Vidya Vahini, a statewide digital learning platform offering free online courses in artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology to students and faculty members in higher education institutions.

The Learning Management System (LMS) and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) portal was launched on November 11, National Education Day, at the APSCHE conference hall. The state aims to extend AI literacy to more than 11 lakh higher education students through the initiative.

The first phase offers two courses: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology. Each carries four academic credits and comprises 40 modules under a six-quadrant learning format. The courses have been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Registration is free for both learners and content creators. Students can enrol in courses, access digital learning material, take assessments and track their academic credits. The portal also provides facilities for course development, peer review, quality assurance, discussion forums and automated assessment.

The platform allows faculty members to participate as learners or contribute as subject matter experts and course developers. APSCHE has received academic support from Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, private universities and experts from the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA).

Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, Chairman-in-Charge of APSCHE, acknowledged the contribution of subject matter experts, principal investigators and SWAYAM Local Chapter Coordinators in developing the platform. He also recognised Sri Venkateswara University's role in providing practical AI training to 3,000 faculty members in partnership with Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur.

The portal has been developed in collaboration with Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, with support under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). It is intended to provide a common digital learning space for students across universities and colleges, allowing them to access courses beyond those offered by their respective institutions.

The platform's wider course catalogue is expected to expand beyond its initial AI and quantum technology offerings. Its official portal also provides separate registration routes for students, subject matter expert faculty, presenters and coordinators.