Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society announces MSME Digital Hackathon winners

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), the State’s Nodal Agency for Innovation and Startup Policy implementation, on Friday announced the results of the MSME Digital Hackathon 2025 after completing evaluation and issuing its official notification.

Launched in October 2025 by the AP MSME Development Corporation in collaboration with APIS, the hackathon aimed to identify digital and AI-driven solutions to strengthen the State’s MSME ecosystem and support ongoing efforts to boost entrepreneurship, digital compliance, accessibility to government services and export competitiveness.

The contest drew 350 applications from startups and innovators nationwide.