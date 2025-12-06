Andhra Pradesh HC stays SVU recruitment of academic consultant

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed the implementation of a notification issued by Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) seeking to appoint Academic Consultants on a temporary basis for the 2025-26 academic year.

The division bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice A Hariharanatha Sharma questioned the university on which statutory provision the post of ‘Academic Consultant’ exists and took serious exception to the non-implementation of the rule of reservations in the recruitment process.