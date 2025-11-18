Andhra Pradesh HC pulls up APPSC over Group-1 Mains evaluation

The HC ordered the commission to produce the missing details at the next hearing.

The bench sought clarification on whether barcodes on original OMR sheets matched those reprinted for manual evaluation, raising doubts about the technical feasibility.

APPSC was asked to submit names of independent experts to verify these concerns.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that an additional affidavit, along with all records including photocopies of evaluation payments, had been filed.