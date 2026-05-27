Andhra Pradesh govt, foundit join hands to strengthen skilling, employment

"Kaushalam represents Andhra Pradesh's commitment to transforming employability for lakhs of our youth. We are delighted to partner with foundit, whose strength in connecting talent to opportunity will significantly amplify the reach and impact of the platform. We thank foundit for joining hands with the state in this important mission and look forward to creating meaningful career pathways for our young people together," said Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary in the Department of ITE&C.