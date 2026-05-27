Andhra Pradesh govt, foundit join hands to strengthen skilling, employment

Mumbai: Recruitment platform foundit and the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday signed an agreement to strengthen talent development, skilling, and employment opportunities in the state.
With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with foundit, Andhra Pradesh's Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C), under its Kaushalam initiative, aims to improve employability among youth across personal, technical, and organisational skills.
Key areas of collaboration include integrating Kaushalam with foundit to streamline candidate discovery, profile completion, and recruiter access, while maintaining strong data privacy and compliance standards.
The two sides will also work together to improve candidate visibility and hiring outcomes for employers, including GCCs and other enterprises setting up operations in the state.
"Kaushalam represents Andhra Pradesh's commitment to transforming employability for lakhs of our youth. We are delighted to partner with foundit, whose strength in connecting talent to opportunity will significantly amplify the reach and impact of the platform. We thank foundit for joining hands with the state in this important mission and look forward to creating meaningful career pathways for our young people together," said Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary in the Department of ITE&C.
foundit Chief Executive Officer Tarun Sinha said, "We are pleased to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government and Kaushalam to support talent development, employability, and access to meaningful opportunities. Through our AI-powered hiring and assessment capabilities, we aim to help connect skill-verified candidates with employers and contribute to a stronger workforce ecosystem in the state."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.