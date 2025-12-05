Andhra Pradesh govt fixes annual fees for PG medical seats

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh government has finalised annual fees for postgraduate (PG) medical courses in five newly established government medical colleges.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved the proposal, fixing fees at Rs 30,000 per year for government quota seats, Rs 9 lakh for self-financing seats, and Rs 29 lakh for NRI quota seats.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has permitted 60 PG seats across four specialties in the five colleges for the academic year 2025–26.