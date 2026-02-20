TTD ghee case: State sets up one-man panel to examine administrative lapses

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Government on Friday constituted a One-Man Commission to examine administrative lapses in the alleged supply of adulterated and substandard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar has been appointed to head the One-Man Committee.

The panel has been tasked with examining the Self-Contained Note (SCN) submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and recommending suitable action against erring committee members and senior officers of TTD for lapses, omissions, and failures in the relaxation and enforcement of ghee tender conditions.

The case pertains to Crime No. 470/2024 registered at Tirupati East Police Station over allegations of the supply of adulterated and substandard ghee to TTD. The investigation was earlier entrusted to an Independent SIT under the supervision of the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation, following orders of the Supreme Court of India dated October 4, 2024.

The SIT filed a charge sheet before the competent court on January 23, 2026, and recommended initiation of appropriate action on administrative grounds.

According to Government Order (Routine) No. 458 issued by the General Administration (SC.D) Department on February 20, the Committee will assess administrative lapses, examine procedural compliance and due diligence in decision-making, identify the responsibility of officers and committee members, and recommend suitable administrative or disciplinary action.

Its examination will be confined strictly to administrative and governance aspects.

The Committee has been empowered to call for records, seek written clarifications, and obtain expert assistance with prior government approval. It has been directed to submit its report within 45 days.

The TTD administration will provide necessary secretarial assistance. The Government clarified that the report will be recommendatory in nature and that the order will not prejudice any proceedings pending before the courts.