Andhra Governor, Bihar CM applaud ISRO's latest space milestone

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying the next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, hailing the achievement as a significant milestone in India's space programme

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated ISRO scientists and the entire team on the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite, describing it as a major achievement in strengthening India's scientific capabilities, technological prowess and self-reliance.



In a post on X, Choudhary said that India was continuously achieving new milestones in space science under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite through GSLV-F18 is another significant achievement in the direction of India's scientific capability, technical prowess, and self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists of ISRO and the entire team for this proud success," he wrote.



He further highlighted India's growing achievements in the field of science and technology, saying that the country's scientific progress was enhancing its global standing while creating new opportunities for future generations.

"Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is continuously setting new milestones in the field of space science. Today, our India is not only creating a new identity in the world through its scientific achievements but also opening the doors to limitless possibilities for future generations," Choudhary added.