Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer appoints Vice-Chancellors for five universities

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, in the capacity of Chancellor of universities appointed new Vice-Chancellors for five universities, replacing the in-charge Vice-Chancellors. Separate orders were issued to this effect on Wednesday.

Vissakodeti Venkata Subba Rao, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University College of Engineering, JNTU Kakinada, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Gurajada, Vizianagaram, and Prof B Jayarami Reddy, Structural Engineering, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa as Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University.

Prof Raja Shekhar Bellamkonda, University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. Tata Narasinga Rao, Research Advisor and Adjunct Professor, IIT, Hyderabad, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati.

Venkata Satyanarayana Raju Samantapudi, Professor of Entomology, Benaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University.

The tenure of all the new Vice-Chancellors will be three years from the date of appointment.