Andhra Pradesh government scales up support for special students

VIJAYAWADA: The State Advisory Committee, chaired by Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, recently reviewed the progress of Inclusive Education in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the State’s leadership role in its implementation.

Currently, 747 Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERPs) actively teach children with special needs and provide home-based education to around 3,000 students every Saturday, accompanied by dry ration supplies including rice, eggs, and chikkis.