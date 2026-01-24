Andhra Pradesh government extends deadline for LRS up to April 23

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government announced a final and time-bound extension of three months for submission of applications under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), extending the deadline up to April 23, 2026, in a move aimed at bringing all unauthorised layouts and plots into formal urban planning framework.

After a review with Vice Chairpersons of Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and Municipal Commissioners of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) S Suresh Kumar made the announcement on Friday.