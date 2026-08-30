Andhra Pradesh: Gajuwaka job mela draws nearly 100 firms, offers 3,000 jobs

Visakhapatnam: A mega 'job mela' organised in Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Saturday drew nearly 100 companies, offering around 3,000 employment opportunities to local youth.

The job fair aimed to bring job seekers and employers onto a common platform and facilitate direct recruitment for candidates from Gajuwaka and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the event, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said the response from both companies and job seekers had been encouraging.

"We are very happy to start the Job Mela at Gajuwaka. Nearly 100 companies have come here, and they are prepared to provide 3,000 employment opportunities," Rao said.

He said a similar 'job mela' had been conducted in the area around six months ago and had received a good response from the youth.

"The main intention of this Job Mela is that while there are many job opportunities available, companies are not able to get the right person. Similarly, there are many right candidates in these areas, but they are not able to reach the right job providers," Rao said.

He described the event as an important platform connecting employers with prospective employees and urged young people to make use of the opportunities available at the fair.

"We are very happy, and we thank the companies that have come over here. We also wish all the best to the youth who are seeking jobs," he added.

AP State SC Cell president Vijay Kumar said the NDA government was working to create employment opportunities for youth within Andhra Pradesh and reduce the need for them to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

"Today in Gajuwaka, the NDA government is providing an opportunity for every youth seeking employment. Through the AP State Skill Development Corporation, the state government is offering job opportunities to local candidates in Gajuwaka," Vijay Kumar said.

He referred to the vision outlined by Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh to strengthen local employment opportunities and enable young people to find suitable jobs within the state.

"As previously announced by IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the vision of the government is to ensure that the youth of Andhra Pradesh do not need to migrate to other states for work. Local employment opportunities are being created to serve the youth directly in our own state," he said.

The organisers said the participation of a large number of companies was intended to provide candidates with access to diverse employment opportunities and help employers identify suitable local talent.

The job mela also highlighted the role of skill development and direct industry interaction in improving employment prospects for young people in the region.