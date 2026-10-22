Andhra Pradesh offers up to 50 acres of subsidised land to foreign universities under the new 2026 policy

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a new policy offering subsidised land of up to 50 acres, full stamp duty exemptions and regulatory support to attract foreign higher educational institutions (FHEIs) and leading Indian private universities to establish campuses in the state.

The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Ms.No.54 on October 12, 2026, approving the Andhra Pradesh Policy for Promotion of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) and Private Universities, 2026.

Under the policy, eligible foreign institutions can receive subsidised land of up to 50 acres, along with a complete exemption from stamp duty and registration charges on land acquisition or lease for educational purposes.

The government has also announced that the specified incentives will apply to foreign institutions signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Andhra Pradesh before December 31, 2027. Institutions entering into agreements after this deadline will be considered for incentives on a case-by-case basis.