Andhra Pradesh offers up to 50 acres of subsidised land to foreign universities under the new 2026 policy

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a new policy offering subsidised land of up to 50 acres, full stamp duty exemptions and regulatory support to attract foreign higher educational institutions (FHEIs) and leading Indian private universities to establish campuses in the state.
The Higher Education Department issued G.O.Ms.No.54 on October 12, 2026, approving the Andhra Pradesh Policy for Promotion of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (FHEIs) and Private Universities, 2026.
Under the policy, eligible foreign institutions can receive subsidised land of up to 50 acres, along with a complete exemption from stamp duty and registration charges on land acquisition or lease for educational purposes.
The government has also announced that the specified incentives will apply to foreign institutions signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Andhra Pradesh before December 31, 2027. Institutions entering into agreements after this deadline will be considered for incentives on a case-by-case basis.
According to the government order, eligible foreign higher educational institutions can receive the following support:
Land subsidy: Subsidised land of up to 50 acres for establishing campuses.
Stamp duty exemption: Full exemption from stamp duty and registration charges on land acquisition or lease for educational use.
Research support: Assistance through research grants, fellowships, seed funding and access to state-owned research facilities, subject to applicable conditions.
Single-window clearance: A mechanism to facilitate approvals, licences and permissions.
Regulatory assistance: Support in coordinating with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other authorities.
Visa facilitation: Coordination with central authorities for work permits and visas for foreign academic and administrative personnel.
The policy also extends subsidised land of up to 50 acres and a 100% stamp duty waiver to eligible Indian private universities.
The policy primarily targets foreign higher educational institutions ranked among the top 500 globally in recognised ranking systems such as QS World University Rankings or Times Higher Education.
Institutions ranked among the top 100 in relevant subject categories may also qualify.
The government has identified several priority areas, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, semiconductors, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, agriculture, maritime studies and medical technology.
Indian private universities ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) will be preferred over unranked institutions.
The government has outlined several higher education targets to be achieved by 2029.
Establish more than five foreign higher education institutions in Andhra Pradesh.
Attract more than 5,000 foreign students.
Enable 80% of eligible higher education institutions to offer at least one joint, dual or twinning programme.
Achieve a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50%.
The policy document also states that approximately one lakh students from Andhra Pradesh travel abroad every year for higher education.
The government intends to improve access to internationally benchmarked education within the state by encouraging foreign institutions to establish local campuses.
To facilitate the establishment of campuses, the government proposes to update the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board's digital single-window portal.
The Commissioner of Higher Education will function as the nodal authority for coordinating institutional approvals and providing assistance to foreign universities.
The policy also proposes that land allotment and construction permissions be provided within six months of a foreign institution receiving a Letter of Intent from the UGC.
Foreign institutions will additionally be permitted to establish campuses through government-empanelled academic infrastructure service providers. However, such providers cannot control admissions, teaching, examinations, faculty appointments or the awarding of degrees.
The policy operates alongside the UGC's regulations governing foreign university campuses in India. Its approval does not, by itself, constitute permission for any individual foreign institution to begin academic operations in Andhra Pradesh.