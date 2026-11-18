The Andhra Pradesh government's proposal to bring 10 government medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has triggered concerns over the future of publicly funded medical education in the state, with a protection committee demanding that the institutions be completed and operated by the government.

The Government Medical Colleges Protection Committee, at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday, opposed the proposed arrangement and called on the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to withdraw the decision. The committee argued that completing the colleges through public investment would help expand access to medical education and healthcare, particularly in underserved regions.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who attended the meeting, questioned the financial terms proposed for private participation. He raised concerns over the reported extension of the lease period from 33 to 66 years after private players showed limited interest in the initial proposal.