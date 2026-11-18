The Andhra Pradesh government's proposal to bring 10 government medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has triggered concerns over the future of publicly funded medical education in the state, with a protection committee demanding that the institutions be completed and operated by the government.
The Government Medical Colleges Protection Committee, at a meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday, opposed the proposed arrangement and called on the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to withdraw the decision. The committee argued that completing the colleges through public investment would help expand access to medical education and healthcare, particularly in underserved regions.
Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who attended the meeting, questioned the financial terms proposed for private participation. He raised concerns over the reported extension of the lease period from 33 to 66 years after private players showed limited interest in the initial proposal.
He also questioned the proposed viability gap funding of Rs 230–250 crore for each college and the government's plan to pay staff salaries for the first two years using public funds. According to him, the arrangement would involve significant public expenditure while placing the management of government medical college assets in private hands.
Former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said government land in eight locations — Amalapuram, Bapatla, Narsipatnam, Palakollu, Penukonda, Adoni, Madanapalle and Markapuram — was being offered to private operators at an annual lease of Rs 100 per acre. He questioned whether the proposed financial support and lease arrangements would be better utilised to complete the colleges.
The committee maintained that the proposed model could affect the affordability of medical education and access to specialised healthcare. It also pointed to the needs of students and patients in backward, tribal and border regions, where access to medical institutions and healthcare services remains a concern.
CPM leader Ram Bhupal, who was also present, highlighted the shortage of healthcare facilities in tribal and border areas, noting that patients often have to travel long distances for emergency treatment.
The committee said seven of the 17 medical colleges initiated during the previous YSR Congress Party government had been completed and urged the state to take forward the remaining 10 through public funding.
The debate brings into focus the role of government investment in expanding medical education infrastructure, particularly in regions where private healthcare and medical education may not be readily accessible. The committee has warned of statewide protests if the PPP decision is not withdrawn. The state government's response to the concerns raised at the meeting was not available in the report.