Andhra Pradesh eyes globally competitive education system with teacher-led reforms

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday called on government school teachers to take the lead in transforming the state's education system, describing them as key partners in building a globally competitive model of education.

Interacting with 37 teachers who recently returned from a study visit to Singapore, Lokesh said educators who demonstrate exceptional results would be recognised by the government and encouraged to mentor fellow teachers. He urged the participants to adapt and implement the best practices they observed during the visit at the school, cluster and mandal levels.