Andhra Pradesh eyes globally competitive education system with teacher-led reforms

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday called on government school teachers to take the lead in transforming the state's education system, describing them as key partners in building a globally competitive model of education.
Interacting with 37 teachers who recently returned from a study visit to Singapore, Lokesh said educators who demonstrate exceptional results would be recognised by the government and encouraged to mentor fellow teachers. He urged the participants to adapt and implement the best practices they observed during the visit at the school, cluster and mandal levels.
The minister said educational reforms should focus not only on improving infrastructure but also on strengthening classroom learning and the relationship between teachers, students and subjects. He stressed the need to enhance analytical thinking and learning outcomes while equipping students with skills relevant to emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
Claiming that the government's reforms were already producing positive results, Lokesh said more than one lakh students had shifted from private schools to government institutions during the current academic year.
"There are no teachers better than our government school teachers. Together, we should build an AP Model of Education," he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh should benchmark itself against leading global education systems.
Referring to the recently introduced teacher transfer legislation, Lokesh said promotions had been carried out transparently based on seniority and without political recommendations. He acknowledged that overhauling the education sector would take time and assured teachers that issues would be addressed in a phased manner.
School Education Commissioner Tamim Ansariya and SCERT Director M Venkata Krishna Reddy were present at the meeting.