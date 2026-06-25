Andhra Pradesh Energy dept to recruit over 600 engineers

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday said the state government has initiated the process to recruit over 600 assistant executive engineers in the Energy Department, aimed at strengthening power utilities.
Addressing a press conference, the Energy Minister said the AEEs will be deployed across various power sector utilities, taking a major step towards fulfilling commitments made to the youth through the coalition government's job calendar.
"The Andhra Pradesh government' has initiated the recruitment process for 629 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) across various power sector utilities, taking a major step towards strengthening the state's power infrastructure and fulfilling commitments made to the youth through the coalition government's Job Calendar," said Kumar.
According to the minister, the notifications for the recruitment were issued on Wednesday.
The recruitment drive is aimed at filling critical vacancies in engineering cadres and enhancing operational efficiency across power generation, transmission and distribution organisations, he said.
Kumar noted that the government is committed to strengthening the power sector through systemic reforms, infrastructure development and improved service delivery.
Meanwhile, K Vijayanand, special chief secretary, Energy said there was "no power tariff increase" in the past two years while the average power procurement cost dropped from Rs 5.42 per unit in FY24 to Rs 4.9 per unit in 2025 - 26, a reduction of Rs 0.52.
He said power tariff has been "reduced" by 13.5 paise per unit through Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) true-down adjustment.
Vijayanand noted that the government has absorbed a revenue gap of Rs 15,790 crore for FY27, giving a snapshot on the achievements of the Energy Department in the past two years.
Innovative mechanisms such as energy banking and inter-state power swapping have further enhanced procurement efficiency and reduced costs, he said.
Further, he said there is sharp reduction in short-term market dependence with Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) successfully curtailing short-term power procurement by more than 50 percent compared to FY24.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.