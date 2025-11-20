Andhra Pradesh delegation in Finland to study ECEC model

They also explored the Playful Learning Center at the University of Helsinki.

To bolster higher education reforms and support the development of Amaravati Knowledge City, officials visited renowned Finnish institutions including Aalto University, University of the Arts Helsinki (Uniarts), University of Turku and the Helsinki Central Library—Oodi.

Finnish experts appreciated AP’s focus on strengthening ECEC and welcomed the proposal to pilot Finland-style play-based learning centres by converting one Anganwadi in each district.