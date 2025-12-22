Andhra Pradesh creates Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts for 4.84 crore people

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the top State in the country in creating Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA), according to Director of Secondary Health Chakradhar Babu. He announced that ABH accounts have been created for 4.84 crore people (96% of the State’s population).

He further said details of 65,242 health professionals have been registered in the Health Professional Registry (HPR), while 26,083 hospitals have been listed in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), covering all categories of government hospitals.