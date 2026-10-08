Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves policy to attract foreign universities, private varsities

Who can set up campuses in Andhra Pradesh?

Under the policy, foreign institutions ranked among the top 500 globally in the QS or Times Higher Education rankings will be eligible to establish campuses in the State. Institutions ranked among the top 100 in a particular subject will also receive preference, according to the policy details reported by Andhra Jyothy.

For Indian private universities, institutions ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework will be given preference.

The policy provides three routes for institutions seeking to establish a presence in Andhra Pradesh.

The first allows an institution to establish and operate its own campus. Degrees awarded through such campuses will have the same status as Indian degrees, subject to the applicable regulatory framework.

The second allows an institution to obtain land from the State government and develop its own campus.

The third allows a foreign institution to collaborate with an existing university in Andhra Pradesh to offer joint or dual degree programmes without establishing a separate campus.

The policy also envisages the use of academic infrastructure service providers selected by the government to facilitate campus development.