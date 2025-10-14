Andhra Pradesh boosts school libraries with diverse forms of literature

The Samagra Shiksha State Project Director, B Srinivasa Rao, has announced an initiative to enrich school libraries across Andhra Pradesh by inviting publishers and authors to submit books for inclusion. This effort targets government school students from Classes 1 to 12, aiming to foster a culture of reading through access to diverse non-curricular literature, according to The New Indian Express.

Focus on non-textbook materials

In a statement released on Monday, October 13, Srinivasa Rao emphasised that the selection process will prioritise non-textbook materials, such as storybooks, comics, and literary works, to enhance creativity, language skills, and general knowledge among students.

“The initiative aims to promote reading habits among students of Classes 1 to 12 in government schools by expanding access to diverse non-curricular literature,” said B Srinivasa Rao.

Submission process

Publishers and authors interested in contributing are requested to send one sample copy of each book to the following address by October 30: State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, KBC Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) Premises, High School Road, Patamata, Vijayawada – 520010.

Selection and procurement

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct an initial review of the submitted books. A State-Level Committee will then finalise the selections. Approved books will be procured for government school libraries through a transparent tender process.

Srinivasa Rao highlighted that this initiative aligns with Samagra Shiksha’s broader mission to make school libraries more engaging and encourage students to explore a wide variety of reading materials beyond their standard curriculum.