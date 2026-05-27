Andhra Pradesh appoints senior officials for Medical colleges

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed Dr Attaluri Vishnuvardhan as the new Director of Medical Education (DME), while issuing postings to 15 newly promoted Additional Directors of Medical Education (ADME), four principals, and nine superintendents across government medical colleges and hospitals.

Dr. Vishnuvardhan, currently Principal of Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, has been elevated to head the State’s medical education system.

He succeeds Dr Raghunandan, who has stepped down from the DME post and will now serve as Superintendent of Vijayawada Government General Hospital. The Chief Minister approved the Health Department’s proposals for these key appointments.

Among the new principals, Dr P Ushakiran, Pharmacology Professor, Rangaraya Medical College, will take charge as Principal of the same college.

Dr. Basumitradas, Pathology Professor, Vizianagaram Medical College, has been posted as Principal of Paderu Medical College.

Dr Govindu, Community Medicine Professor, Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, will serve as Principal of Piduguralla Medical College.

Dr S Shivani, Biochemistry Professor, Rangaraya Medical College, has been appointed Principal of Ongole Medical College.

In Visakhapatnam, Dr V Manmadharao, Professor of General Surgery at Andhra Medical College, has been named Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

Nine professors have been posted as new superintendents, including Dr C Srinivasulu (Piduguralla), Dr K A V Suryanarayana (Rajamahendravaram), Dr G Vishala (Nandyal), Dr P V V Satyanarayana (Eluru), Dr G Soumini (Srikakulam), Dr P Srinivasulu (Machilipatnam), Dr P Rajasekhar (Paderu), Dr B Manohar ( Tirupati Ruia Hospital), and Dr V Rajkamal (Palasa Kidney Research Centre).