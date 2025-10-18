Andhra Pradesh: Administrative paralysis at Acharya Nagarjuna University amid VC change

Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has been grappling with a week-long administrative and academic standstill following the government's decision to relieve Prof Kancharla Gangadhar, from the Computer Science Department, of his duties as In-Charge Vice-Chancellor (V-C) with immediate effect, as per GO Rt No 203 issued on October 8 by the Higher Education (UE Department).

This followed GO Ms No91, which appointed Prof Venkata Satyanarayana Raju Samantapudi, currently serving as V-C at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology and Professor of Entomology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), as ANU’s new V-C for a three-year term.

Delay in new V-C assuming charge

Prof Satyanarayana Raju has informed the government that he will assume charge at ANU by the end of October due to prior commitments. He cited a convocation scheduled for October 16 at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, followed by a visit from the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister. He also noted that the Diwali vacation would conclude on October 23, after which he would need to formally relieve himself from Banda University by informing the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and the Agriculture Minister. Additionally, he must report to his parent institution, BHU, for at least three days to obtain formal permission before joining

Administrative and academic disruptions

The delay in the new V-C assuming charge has led to a complete administrative standstill at ANU. On average, 20 official files per day require V-C approval, covering critical areas such as finance, academic schedules, examinations, and faculty affairs. The absence of an officiating or full-time V-C has disrupted key operations, including examination notifications, faculty recruitment, research funding, and affiliation renewals for colleges under ANU’s jurisdiction in Guntur and Prakasam districts. University officials warn that the ongoing delay could impact upcoming semester exams and other academic activities.

Calls for urgent action

University staff unions and faculty members have urged the Higher Education Department and the Governor’s office, which oversees state universities, to expedite the new V-C’s assumption of charge or appoint an in-charge or Full Additional Charge (FAC) V-C to ensure continuity of operations. Without swift intervention, administrative work may remain stalled for another three weeks, further affecting students and staff. Speaking to TNIE, Secretary (Education) Kona Sasidhar said, “the government will sort out the issue soon.”